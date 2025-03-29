What to do in Abu Dhabi, from beach days to Grand Prix weekends

This week, TravelSmart is all about Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates and a place known for its modern skyline, luxury resorts and rich heritage.

Simon Calder, The Independent's travel correspondent, and Annabel Grossman take a dive into the best of the beaches, with pristine white sand and turquoise water on offer along the Persian Gulf – whether you're looking for a family-friendly day on the shore, water sports on the sea, or simply time to relax in the sunshine. Annabel recommends visiting during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend for those seeking full-on glamour, while Simon shares his fondness for the cultural immersion on offer.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.