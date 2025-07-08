Trump compares himself to Truman after Iran attack

Donald Trump has compared himself to Harry Truman following the United States' bombing of three of Iran’s nuclear sites last month (21 June).

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (7 July), the Republican drew a comparison between himself and the 33rd president of the United States, who is known for playing a key role in ending the Second World War by authorising the use of atomic bombs on Japan.

“Harry Truman's picture is now in the lobby in a nice location in the lobby where it should have been, but that stopped a lot of fighting, and this stopped a lot of fighting,” he said.

Mr Trump also told reporters that his administration has agreed to diplomatic talks with Iran.