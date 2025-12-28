Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo share glimpse of first Christmas with baby Ziggy

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared a glimpse of their first Christmas with baby Ziggy.

The couple welcomed their first child earlier in December.

Laing posted footage on Instagram showing Habboo kissing Ziggy's forehead, as well as their lavish Christmas decorations adorning a dining table.

Laing and Habboo were friends on the Channel 4 show Made in Chelsea. They developed a romance on the reality show about the young and affluent in London’s SW10, before marrying in Spain in 2023.