Saudi Arabia will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Laura King, a UK-based expert on Arab horseracing, predicts that Saudi Arabia will become a ‘year-long’ racing destination – despite the Kingdom’s high temperatures.

She spoke to The Independent as the prestige event – the Saudi Cup – takes place this week in comfortable winter weather.

But in the hotter months, the action moves to the cooler mountain course at Taif. “It’s fascinating – in a country where it gets to 50 degrees they can still race,” says King, managing editor of World Horse Racing.