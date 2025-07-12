Loose Women star breaks down in tears as she reveals she is leaving UK

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has broken down in tears as she revealed the reason why she is leaving the UK.

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday (10 July), where she shared that the last few years have been a “shocker” for her, “not only health wise, but obviously my failing business”.

McLean left the panel show in 2020.

That same year, she also revealed she nearly died after contracting pneumonia and sepsis.

She said the past few years made her realise that “you only get one shot and you have to seize the day”, revealing that she has decided to head to Spain as she’s “always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun”.