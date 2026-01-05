This is the moment rival soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale collided for the first time in television history for an explosive Corriedale episode.

The ITV soaps entwined on Monday (5 January), with characters from both shows involved in a deadly crash.

The episode started when Emmerdale characters Aaron Dingle and Joe Sugden were involved in a head on crash with Coronation Street characters Lisa and Becky Swain and their daughter Betsy.

A huge car pile up involving several other vehicles with characters from both soaps then also ploughed into the crash site.

Show producers have confirmed that at least one main character will die in the historic episode.