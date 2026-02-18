Rachel Reeves labelled ‘genocide supporter’ by heckler whilst on visit to Sainsbury’s

This is the moment that Rachel Reeves was heckled by a member of the public during a visit to Sainsbury’s.

On Wednesday (18 February), the Chancellor paid a visit to a Sainsbury's Superstore in Sydenham, south-east London where she received a tour of the supermarket.

As she was speaking to a cashier, an individual walked past her and called her a “genocide supporter”, in what appears to be a reference to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

It comes as the Chancellor said that she expects inflation to fall further to the Bank of England's target of 2% "in the coming months", after it fell to 3% today. .