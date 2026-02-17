EastEnders star elopes in Vegas as she reveals first pictures of surprise wedding

An EastEnders star has revealed that she has eloped in Las Vegas in a surprise wedding ceremony.

On Monday (16 February), Melissa Suffield announced that she and her partner Robert Brendan had tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, six years after their wedding was cancelled due to Covid.

Suffield, who played Lucy Beale on the BBC soap, shared a montage of the big day, which was attended by only the couple’s son River.

“We thought we should probably get round to making it official,” she said. “And yes, in the most ‘us’ silly and easy going way as possible.”