A reckless drunk driver killed his friend in the passenger seat whilst “showing off” in his BMW.

Mariusz Kosinski, 37, of St. Matthews Close, Evesham, was sentenced to 10-and-half-years after he was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Worcester Crown Court on Friday (13 February).

In July 2024, Kosinski was over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his car at the A46 Evesham whilst driving at speeds of 80mph. His friend, 40-year-old Pawel Czubacki, suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Footage shared by West Mercia Police shows Kosinki driving erratically before the collision. A different clip recorded on Kosinki’s mirror dash cam shows him shouting “I killed the dude” after he realised Czubacki was unresponsive.