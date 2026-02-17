Divers flee as 4.5m Great White Shark circles metres away

A Great White Shark was spotted circling two divers off the coast of Western Australia, footage shared on Monday, 16 February, shows.

Surf Life Saving Western Australia, a coastal safety and rescue organisation, shared a video showing the shark near the pair approximately 10 metres off Cape Naturaliste.

The helicopter crew sounded a siren to the unaware divers after spotting the shark, prompting the pair to exit the water and reach safety on a jet ski.