A man whose XL bully dogs allegedly mauled a grandmother to death told officers that it was a “shame about the laws” surrounding owning the animals days before she was killed.

Esther Martin, 41, was killed after she was left in charge of a pack of 10 XL bully dogs with a combined weight of up to 190kg.

On 3 February, 2024, Alex Warren, 41, left Martin with the two dogs, named Beauty and Bear, and eight puppies of the same breed, at his home on Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex, as he went into London to film a music video.

Footage shared by Essex Police who went to the property on an unrelated manner 11 days before the attack shows Warren telling the officer “it’s a shame about the laws”.

The mauling came two days after the Government made it a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

Warren, now of Addlestone, Surrey, has pleaded not guilty to various charges. The trial continues.