Hillary Clinton hits out at panelist as he mocks anti-Trump stance

Hillary Clinton clashed with Czech deputy prime minister Petr Macinka over Donald Trump during a panel at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (14 February).

The tension peaked when Mr Macinka teased the former US Secretary of State Clinton about her strong opinions of the president, to which she replied, "I don't like him because of what he's doing to the United States and the world."

Mr Macinka fired back, defending Trump, saying that the Republican’s tactics were a reaction to policies that went “too far from the regular people” with "cancel culture."