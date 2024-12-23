How Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård share some of the chilling behind-the-scenes moments from the set of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’s retelling of the classic Gothic vampire horror.

The film follows Thomas Hutter (Hoult) on his journey to Transylvania, where he encounters the enigmatic and terrifying Count Orlok (Skarsgård).

Speaking to The Independent, Hoult described the intensity of the production: “The way Robert [Eggers] creates an atmosphere on set already feels like a very imposing place to be. Then you add this brilliant performance by Bill playing this terrifying character, and it’s a heightened reality that is very easy to be scared in.”