Russia launches huge strikes on Ukraine’s fuel supply facilities

Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine’s fuel supply facilities on Monday (30 June).

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows missiles being fired by Russia hitting numerous targets and drones across Ukraine.

The ministry said that Moscow troops attacked Ukrainian Navy's fuel supply facilities, production, assembly and storage sites for attack drones, as well as ammunition depots.

It also said that Russia managed to intercept 144 Ukrainian drones.

The attack came on the same day that Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russian troops were amassing in the Pokrovsk region, with 110,000 being sent to the area to try and take over the strategic eastern Ukrainian city.