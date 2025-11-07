Owen O’Kane and Matt Johnson on the men’s mental health crisis

Men and boys are told to "man up," but suicide is still the biggest killer of men under 50. To mark Men’s Mental Health Awareness month, Sunday Times Bestselling author Owen O’Kane, and broadcaster and mental health campaigner Matt Johnson discuss the UK’s male mental health crisis. Together with podcast host Emilie Lavinia, they discuss the most common symptoms of anxiety and depression that are often missed, how and when to seek help the simple tools for supporting good mental health and wellbeing.