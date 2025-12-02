Laura Woods replaced by stand-in after collapsing during live ITV football broadcast

Laura Woods had to be replaced by a stand-in after collapsing live on TV.

The ITV football host was presenting coverage of the England women’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday (2 December), when she suddenly fell forwards into the arms of co-presenters Ian Wright and Anita Asante.

ITV then swiftly cut to a wide shot of St Mary's stadium.

"As you can probably notice, we don't have the wonderful Laura Woods because she's just been taken ill, but she's in very, very good hands", her stand-in, Katie Shanahan, said.

ITV are yet to provide an update on her condition. The Independent has approached the broadcaster for comment.