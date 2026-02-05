Shrinking Cast Reveal Why Americans Don’t Get Harrison Ford

This week on Streamline, we dive into Season 3 of comedy-drama Shrinking. From the creators of Scrubs and Ted Lasso, it follows grieving therapist Jimmy who, after losing his wife, starts telling his patients exactly what he thinks.

We chat with cast members Christa Miller and Michael Urie about the importance of comedy in destigmatising grief, and how fans have connected with the show’s portrayal of mental health.

Plus, we get the inside scoop on working with Hollywood legend Harrison Ford, the wisdom he’s shared on set, and the secret to cracking his famously dry sense of humour.