Republic activists draped crime scene tape over Buckingham Palace’s gates during a protest on Wednesday, 4 February, after the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation of Jeffrey Epstein revived questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with the convicted sex offender.

Campaigners held up a banner reading "Charles, what are you hiding?” during the demonstration.

Inclusion in the Epstein files is not a suggestion of wrongdoing, and Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said: "The stakes are now too high to tolerate that secrecy any longer. We need full disclosure from the royals."