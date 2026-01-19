Journalists boo Senegal’s Pape Thiaw at press conference after AFCON final drama

Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw was booed by journalists at the post-match press conference after he ordered his team off the pitch at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday (18 January).

Thiaw had ordered his players off the field in protest at a Morocco penalty awarded in injury time, which was missed by Morocco’s Brahim Diaz after the Senegal team returned to the pitch around 20 minutes later. Senegal went to score in extra time, winning the match 1-0.

Walking into the press conference after the match, he received a hostile reception from Moroccan journalists, while their Senegalese counterparts greeted the coach with warm applause.