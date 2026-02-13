Cruz Beckham gave a shout-out to his parents as he discussed his upcoming UK tour with his band.

Appearing on Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans breakfast show on Friday (13 February) with his band Cruz Beckham and The Breakers, the 20-year-old revealed that the first gig he ever went to was to see his mother, Victoria, in the Spice Girls.

He also recalled an early concert experience when his father, Sir David Beckham, took him to see The Stone Roses. “Doesn’t get much better than that,” he said.

Of his future plans, the 20-year-old said: “Just to keep making music and keep trying to put a smile on people’s faces. People need that right now.”

His comments come amid a public family fallout with his older brother Brooklyn.