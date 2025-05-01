Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past

Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo sit down to talk all things Sinners, the highly anticipated supernatural horror from director Ryan Coogler. They share what it was like filming the genre-bending project, what they learned from working with Coogler — and Jack reveals an unexpected history with Irish dancing.

The pair also reflect on their careers and spotlight the most underrated films in their back catalogue, sharing why those hidden gems didn’t get the recognition they deserved at the time.