This the moment a driver lost control and struck a crowd of people at a car meet, leaving a young woman with serious injuries.

Taylor Stacey, 20, clipped a kerb and spun into bystanders after attempting to carry out a manoeuvre on a roundabout in Avonmouth, Bristol on 18 November 2023.

His BMW hit a 20-year-old woman in the crowd, who was left seriously hurt with internal injuries and multiple fractures, including a fractured skull.

Police found Stacey had placed the car in ‘sports plus’ mode, which reduced its traction control.

Stacey was handed a 22-month suspended jail sentence, disqualified from driving and ordered to pay compensation after admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (1 May).