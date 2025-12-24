‘Home Alone style’ burglar bungles break-in as he accidentally rips off door handle

A burglar bungled a break-in as he accidentally ripped off a door handle, in a scene worthy of Home Alone.

Muhedur Khan, 45, of no fixed abode, was caught on CCTV attempting to break into a London building on 4 December when he stumbled backwards after the handle broke suddenly.

Later that same day, he forced himself into another building. Footage shared by City of London Police shows the 45-year-old, who is holding a large bag, removing a pair of socks that he had placed on his hands in an attempt to cover his fingerprints.

He stole five laptops, seven iPhones, and five iPads, valued at an estimated £5,500.

Khan was sentenced to 12 months for burglary and was given a 12-month sentence for attempted burglary which will run concurrently.