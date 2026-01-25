Mahmood: Trump praise of UK troops may be ‘as good as it gets’ by way of Nato apology

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has suggested a Donald Trump social media post honouring UK soldiers who fought in Afghanistan as “among the greatest of all warriors” may be the closest thing to an apology issued by the president over his criticism of Nato troops.

Trump’s claim to Fox News earlier this week that Nato soldiers had “stayed little back, a little off the front lines” drew widespread condemnation and were slammed as “insulting and frankly appalling” by Sir Kier Starmer in a stinging rebuke on Friday (23 January).

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Mahmood said a Truth Social post by the president hailing “a bond too strong to ever be broken” between US and UK forces may be “as good as it gets” by way of an apology for his remarks.