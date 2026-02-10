Irish man held in ICE detention centre describes ‘modern day concentration camp’

An Irish man who has been detained in an Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) centre for more than four months has described the conditions as a “modern day concentration camp”.

Seamus Culleton, who is married to a US citizen and has been living in the country for two decades, says he was arrested on 9 September, 2025, during a random immigration sweep in Boston.

Speaking to RTE’s Liveline from the detention centre on Monday (9 February), Culleton said he has “no quality of life”, having been locked in the same room for months with barely any outside access and limited amounts of food.

“I’m in fear for my life here honestly. People have been killed by the staff.”

A spokesperson for Ireland’s foreign affairs department said it was “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance”.