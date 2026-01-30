John Bishop calls for fans to boycott World Cup because of Donald Trump

John Bishop has urged football fans to boycott the World Cup, branding the tournament “a joke.”

Speaking on Absolute Radio on Thursday (29 January), the comedian criticised FIFA for what he described as honouring Donald Trump, saying it undermines the values football should represent.

He also questioned the decision to stage the tournament in a country threatening to deny "visas to players, staff and fans".

The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, but Bishop said he will give it none of his time, calling the situation “a complete embarrassment”.