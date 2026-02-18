Society loves to tell women that life peaks in their twenties. The story is that beauty and desirability have an expiration date. But for many, midlife isn’t an ending, it’s a turning point.

This week on Well Enough, Emilie sits down with award-winning beauty journalist and brand founder, Ateh Jewel. Ateh opens up about the moment that led to her divorce after a 26-year relationship and how she navigated the "feral" reality of modern dating as a midlife woman. You’ll also hear Ateh describe her experience as a black woman in the beauty industry, battling outdated and oftentimes ignorant views from those with financial power.

Listen the full episode of Well Enough with Ateh Jewel on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.