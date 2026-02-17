Footage shows the moment a 62-year-old man opened fire on officers after his 18-year-old ex-partner reported him for stalking.

On Thursday (12 February), the Seattle Police Department responded to a call from Christopher Bowman’s former partner who claimed that he was following her and likely had a gun.

After locating Bowman, a shootout began when the 62-year-old began firing at officers, where the suspect was struck multiple times.

One of the officers was treated for a graze wound to the leg, whilst Bowman was in hospital in a critical condition as of Monday (16 February).

On Friday (13 February), prosecutors filed charges of assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree against Bowman.