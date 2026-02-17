Jesse Jackson inspires children with rousing poem on Sesame Street in resurfaced clip

This is the moment that Jesse Jackson led children in a chant of his iconic “I Am Somebody” poem during an appearance on Sesame Street.

On Tuesday (17 February), the family of the longtime civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate announced that he had died at the age of 84.

A resurfaced clip from a 1972 episode shows a young Jackson chanting the words with young audience members on the PBS show. “I am somebody! I may be poor. But I am somebody. I may be young, but I am somebody,” he said, with the youngsters mirroring his call.

A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson became well known for his engaging and rousing speeches that championed racial equality.