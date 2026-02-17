Jesse Jackson’s most iconic speeches as civil rights icon dies aged 84

Jesse Jackson, longtime civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 84.

Announcing his death, his family paid tribute to Jackson as a “servant leader - not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world”.

A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson became well known for his engaging and rousing speeches that championed racial equality.

From his call-and-response chant, known as “I Am Somebody”, which encouraged people to uplift themselves, to his “Rainbow Coalition” speech, which advocated for a broad alliance of marginalised groups, The Independent takes a look at some of Jackson’s most iconic speeches.