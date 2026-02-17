Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Jesse Jackson dead: Civil rights icon dies aged 84

A cause of death was not immediately given but Jackson’s family said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones

Rev. Jesse Jackson recieves thunderous applause at DNC 2024

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the legendary civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has passed away Tuesday aged 84, his family has said in a statement.

A cause of death was not immediately given but Jackson’s family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said.

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson was a legendary civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate. (Mickey Adair/Getty Images)

Jackson was hospitalized in November for treatment to regulate his blood pressure, having been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, CNN reported at the time.

PSP is “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Prior to that, Jackson’s struggles with his health prevented him from attending his 84th birthday celebrations in Chicago last October, which, CBS reported, was nevertheless attended by city mayor Brandon Johnson, former congressman Bobby Rush, and Jackson’s sons — current Illinois Democratic Rep. Jonathan Jackson and former representative Jesse Jackson Jr — among many others.

He announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson delivering a press conference in May 1985 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, warning the U.S. off military intervention in Nicaragua
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson delivering a press conference in May 1985 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, warning the U.S. off military intervention in Nicaragua (AFP via Getty Images)

Also in their statement, Jackson’s family expressed their “profound sadness” at his passing and paid tribute to "his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity.

“A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote - leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Tributes quickly started flowing following news of Jackson’s death, with social media users pointing out the civil rights icon’s death came during Black History Month.

Others drew attention to Jackson’s ability to build bridges across political divides, sharing pictures showing the reverend in friendly moments with both President Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline; his daughter Ashley Jackson, and various grandchildren.

Public observances will be held in Chicago, the family said, with final arrangements to be announced by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, of which Jackson was a leader and founder.

More follows...

