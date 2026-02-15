The Masked Singer’s Moth crowned winner and unmasked as noughties girlband star

This year’s Masked Singer winner was crowned and finally unmasked last night (14 February).

Moth beat Conkers and Toastie to take home the 2026 UK title and was revealed to be Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan.

Toastie - who turned out to be soul singer and presenter Mica Paris - came in third, while Conkers was unmasked as television favourite Ben Shephard.

Judge Jonathan Ross was left shocked being convinced Moth was singer Jamelia, while Maya Jama was elated with having guessed correctly, saying: “I'm so happy it's really you - the way I've been convinced for weeks, it would've been so embarrassing.”