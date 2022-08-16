After a nightmare struggle to access abortion services in the UK which put her close to the cut-off point for a surgical abortion, The Independent’s Women’s Correspondent, Maya Oppenheim, decided to speak out about her experience and saw herself subject to online abuse from anti-abortion trolls in the process.

Since then, the US Supreme Court has struck down Roe v Wade, the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973, putting abortion rights under a global spotlight.

