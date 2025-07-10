Chart-topping pop star announces he is running as a Democratic candidate

A chart-topping music star who was a founding member of OneRepublic has announced that he is running as a Democratic candidate.

Tim Myers posted on Instagram on Monday (July 7) to share that he is vying for the office of lieutenant governor of The Golden State, California’s second-highest-ranking position.

Following a compilation of news footage about California and Donald Trump saying that the state “is disgrace to our country”, Mr Myers interjects, calling the US president the “real disgrace”.

He said that he is running for the position to “help protect and rebuild the California we love”.

Mr Myers played bass for the pop band from its 2002 inception until 2007.