Beloved character makes surprise return in Avengers Doomsday first trailer

A beloved Marvel character has returned for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

In a teaser trailer for the fourth Avengers film, due to be released in December 2026, Chris Evans returns to his role as Steve Rogers.

In the clip, he can be seen pulling up to a house on his motorbike, as a piano version of the Avengers theme tune plays. He later holds his Captain America suit, whilst the next clip shows him fondly holding a newborn baby.

The teaser trailer is the first of four to be released for the film over the next coming weeks. Two others will feature Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). The contents of the fourth trailer remains unknown.