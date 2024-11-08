Independent TV
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
Lady Gaga wore her meat dress in 2010, a year before the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell act was finally repealed.
This law banned gay members of the army from being open about their sexuality. Lady Gaga’s dress aimed to stand up for LGBTQ rights and as she walked the red carpet, she was helped by service members who had been discharged from the armed forces for unjust causes.
The dress caught the world’s attention, adding to Lady Gaga’s repertoire for wearing outlandish costumes to entertain and enlighten us.
