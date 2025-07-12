Leonardo DiCaprio laughs with Wimbledon spectators in Royal Box

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to enjoy his afternoon in the Royal Box at Wimbledon as he was seen laughing with other spectators .

The Hollywood actor joined Rami Malek and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Royal Box on Friday and was spotted engaging with other spectators sat behind him.

The 50-year-old got to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz to book his slot in the SW19 men’s final match on Sunday (13 July).

Other celebrities watching in the stands included Hannah Waddingham and James Norton.