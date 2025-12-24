Richard Gaisford signed off from Good Morning Britain one final time on Wednesday, 24 December, after 25 years working on the ITV programme.

The broadcaster was Chief Correspondent for GMB, reporting on major global events since Valentine's Day 2000.

His colleagues Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls paid tribute to the "exceptional journalist" in his final broadcast on Christmas Eve.

"It's been a privilege. I have had the best job in television news, and I've worked with the most incredible people. I will miss all of you immensely and wish you the best of luck with what happens next year. I'm out there looking for some new adventures," Mr Gaisford said as he signed off.