Robert Duvall's final video message thanks fans for support

Robert Duvall thanked fans for their ongoing support in his final video message recorded before his death.

On Monday (16 February), Duvall’s wife Lucinda announced that her husband had died “peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort” at the age of 95.

Duvall, widely recognised for his iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, posted a video message on social media in November 2025, wishing his supporters a happy Thanksgiving.

“Have a great year coming up,” he said. “God bless.”