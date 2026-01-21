On the latest episode of The Independent’s Well Enough podcast, host Emilie Lavinia is joined by the nation’s PE teacher, Joe Wicks. Six years after he exploded onto the fitness scene during Covid, solidifying himself as the UK’s guide to huffing-and-puffing in the living room, Wicks has added many feathers to his bow. He’s written multiple books and created a controversial Channel 4 documentary on Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs). In this episode, he reflects on the fallout from his ‘Killer’ bar experiment, being a phone-free dad, and explains how everyone can decomplicate protein and still hit their nutrition goals.