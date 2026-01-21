Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Instagram after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on Instagram after son Brooklyn claimed that his “controlling” parents have been trying to ruin his relationship.

On Monday (19 January), the 26-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Posh Spice has posted for the first time since the bombshell claim, wishing her former bandmate, Emma Bunton, a happy birthday by sharing a clip of Baby Spice dancing in the “Say You’ll Be There” music video.

It comes after David told CNBC's Squawk Box that "you have to let your children make mistakes" while speaking about the power of social media.