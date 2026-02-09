A man who murdered his ex-partner wept over fears he would miss the release of a new video game following his arrest.

Robert Richens, aged 35, of Luther Street, Oxford, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and one month at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (6 February) after previously pleading guilty to one count of murder.

The 35-year-old rang police last May from his home in Oxford and told them he “accidentally killed someone”. Despite the efforts of officers and South Central Ambulance Service to save Rachael Vaughan, 40, she died at the scene.

Arrest footage released by Thames Valley Police shows Richens telling officers: “I'm going to miss GTA and that” - referring to release of Rockstar Games’ action adventure game Grand Theft Auto 6, set for release in November.