Are you struggling to sleep at night? A doctor has explained why a common daily habit might be stopping you.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (9 February), Dr Nighat Arif spoke about the importance of “sleep hygiene”, which involves people winding down before bed to optimise the hours that they are asleep.

Dr Arif referenced a recent study which found that you need a 7-hour window of no caffeine before bedtime, and a 3-4 hour window of no alcohol to ensure you have the best chance of a good night’s sleep.

She explained that coffee tricks your brain into thinking that it is more alert than it really is, so it is important to have a cut-off window by around 2pm every day.