Watch: Streeting has Mandelson text messages read back to him

Wes Streeting’s texts to Lord Peter Mandelson were read aloud to him after he passed his text messages to Sky News in a bid to clear the air following days of speculation over the pair’s political relationship and friendship.

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Monday (9 February), the Health Secretary disagreed with the political editor’s suggestion that their pair had an “intimate friendship,” and said he is "embarrassed to have known Peter Mandelson".

He explained that his relationship with Lord Mandelson began through his partner Joe Dancey, who worked as a parliamentary researcher for the now-72-year-old 25 years ago.

Discussing the messages, he said: “I'm happy for people to look at them and I'm happy to answer questions about them. I've got nothing to hide."