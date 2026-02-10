The Jeffrey Epstein saga could spell the “end of the monarchy”, a US congressman has said as he challenged the King and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to “start answering questions”.

Appearing on Newsnight on Monday (9 February), Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic member of the Oversight Committee, claimed that the Royal Family is in an extremely vulnerable position due to Andrew’s ties to the disgraced financier.

“The King has to answer what he knew about Andrew and just stripping him of a title is not enough,” he said, adding it is “not a good look for the British monarchy”.

He called on Andrew, who has denied all wrongdoing, to testify before Congress.