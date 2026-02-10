Cash machines ripped from Co-op in cherry picker ram-raid

Thieves used a stolen telehandler to smash into a Co-Op wall, stealing two cash machines and a large sum of cash in Plympton.

Police have released CCTV footage showing at least four people arriving in stolen vehicles on 2 February this year.

The John Deere telehandler, left at the scene, can be seen ramming the Glen Road store multiple times before burglars removed a cash machine and drove off in the early hours.

“It is thought they likely stayed in the area prior to the incident, so we would like to hear from anyone running an Airbnb or guest house who had a booking from four men over 31 January–1 February,” DC Police said.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 101 or online, quoting 50260027042.