Zootropolis 2 is in cinemas, and we sit down with stars Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan and Ginnifer Goodwin to discuss the long-awaited return to Disney’s bustling animal metropolis.

The sequel follows rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde face their first major challenge when a mysterious snake, Gary De'Snake, arrives in the city.

The cast reveal the chaotic process of recording sessions, why Bateman and Goodwin had to be separated, and why the film’s underdog message rings true for their careers.

