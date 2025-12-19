Putin asked about existence of aliens: ‘This is secret information’

Vladimir Putin was questioned on the existence of aliens during his annual televised news conference.

Speaking during the event on Friday (19 December), the Russian president was asked by a reporter about the 3I/ATLAS comet and speculation it could be linked to the extraterrestrial.

He told the journalist what he is about to tell her remains “strictly between us”, before joking that the object is Russia’s “secret weapon”, which drew laughter from the crowd.

The comet will pass within 167 million miles (269 million km) of our planet today. It is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. Acting Nasa administrator Sean Duffy previously said: “No aliens, no threat to life.”