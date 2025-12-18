Jason Donovan has revealed what his wife Angela Malloch thinks of his highly-publicised relationship with ex-Kylie Minogue being constantly brought up.

Donovan and Minogue dated for three years from 1986, when they were playing on-screen sweethearts Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in Australian soap Neighbours. After they left the show, the couple duetted on “Especially for You”, which hit number one in the UK Charts in 1988.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast on Wednesday (17 December), the 57-year-old described how he is frequently asked about his relationship.

Donovan explained, “Every time I get into a cab now, it's ‘How's Kylie?’”

He described how his wife initially found it very hard, but they are 25 years into their marriage and “that says it all” to him.