BBC host cuts off Harry Enfield after Peter Mandelson joke

Harry Enfield was cut off by The One Show hosts after he made a Lord Peter Mandelson joke live on air.

On Tuesday (10 February), the comedian sat down on the BBC show’s sofa to promote his upcoming tour, Harry Enfield and No Chums!. During the interview, the 64-year-old was asked by host Alex Jones which of his characters is his favourite.

He said he enjoys doing Nicey, an ageing radio host. “The Peter Mandelson of pop, I call him. He keeps on coming back at you,” he said, resulting in some awkward laughter from the studio.

Jones and co-host Roman Kemp then quickly moved on to details about Enfield’s tour before ending the show.